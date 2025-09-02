Police arrive at Azad Maidan to evict Jarange

14:47





Manoj Jarange, who has been staging a hunger strike to seek quota for Marathas, on Tuesday said he is ready for talks with the government, but asserted he will not leave Mumbai till his demands are met.

Mumbai Police personnel arrive at Azad Maidan to vacate the area. Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil is on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan and his supporters are present there as well. Earlier today, Mumbai Police issued a notice to Patil for violating terms and conditions given by the court and police to hold the protest. The Azad Maidan Police issued a notice to his core committee and asked them to vacate Azad Maidan as soon as possible.