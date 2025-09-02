Police arrive at Azad Maidan to evict Jarange

Mumbai Police personnel arrive at Azad Maidan to vacate the area. Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil is on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan and his supporters are present there as well. Earlier today, Mumbai Police issued a notice to Patil for violating terms and conditions given by the court and police to hold the protest. The Azad Maidan Police issued a notice to his core committee and asked them to vacate Azad Maidan as soon as possible.
Manoj Jarange, who has been staging a hunger strike to seek quota for Marathas, on Tuesday said he is ready for talks with the government, but asserted he will not leave Mumbai till his demands are met.