Police arrive at Azad Maidan to evict Jarange

Tue, 02 September 2025
14:47
Mumbai Police personnel arrive at Azad Maidan to vacate the area. Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil is on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan and his supporters are present there as well. Earlier today, Mumbai Police issued a notice to Patil for violating terms and conditions given by the court and police to hold the protest. The Azad Maidan Police issued a notice to his core committee and asked them to vacate Azad Maidan as soon as possible.

Manoj Jarange, who has been staging a hunger strike to seek quota for Marathas, on Tuesday said he is ready for talks with the government, but asserted he will not leave Mumbai till his demands are met.

The Bombay High Court has directed activist Manoj Jarange and his supporters, who are staging an agitation demanding reservation for the Maratha community, to vacate Azad Maidan in Mumbai by 3 pm or face action.

The BRS party has suspended MLC K Kavitha due to her alleged involvement in anti-party activities, as announced by party officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his pain over the abuse directed at his mother during a Congress rally in Bihar, stating that the people of Bihar will not forgive the RJD and Congress for their actions.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra on Tuesday allegedly escaped the police out to arrest him in a rape case

