Pak Army chief Munir meets Xi

Tue, 02 September 2025
16:11
Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir had his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Tuesday during which the two sides held wide-ranging talks on bilateral and regional cooperation. 

Munir is part of Sharif's delegation, which participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin and will attend a grand parade of the Chinese army to be held here on Wednesday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. 

During his first visit to China in July after taking over as Field Marshal, Munir met Vice President Han Zheng but not President Xi, unlike his predecessor General Qamar Javed Bajwa. 

His visit followed after he was hosted for lunch by US President Donald Trump, a rare gesture by an American leader which raised eyebrows in China, considering Pak-China all-weather ties. While Xi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other leaders, who attended the SCO summit in Tianjin, Sharif was allocated the slot on Tuesday to meet the Chinese President in Beijing. Munir was expected to join Sharif to watch the parade in which the Chinese military plans to display its most modern weapons of all varieties, including aerial, ground, electronic and missile systems.

