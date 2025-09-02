Notice to Cong's Pawan Khera for name in voter list of 2 Delhi constituencies

17:51





The district election officer of New Delhi district shared a copy of the notice issued to Khera on X.





The Congress leader has been directed to reply to the notice by 11 am on September 8.





There was no immediate reaction from Khera on the matter.





"It has been brought to my notice that you have got your name registered in the electoral roll of more than one constituency," read the notice.





According to the notice, Khera is enrolled as a voter in New Delhi and Jangpura assembly constituencies.





"As you may be aware, that being registered in the electoral roll of more than one constituency is a penal offence under the Representation of People Act 1950. You are therefore, directed to show cause as to why action should not be taken against you under said Act," read the notice. -- PTI

