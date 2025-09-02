Nobody can stop Marathas from entering Mumbai: Jarange

10:44





He said he is ready for talks with the Maharashtra government. He also reacted to the Mumbai police order asking him to leave Azad Maidan and said, that the Maratha quota protesters haven't violated any law.





Jarange asks Maratha protesters to maintain peace and says he will ensure the govt accepts the quota demand. "Nobody can stop Marathas from entering Mumbai," he says.





Mumbai Police today issued a notice to activist Manoj Jarange and his team, asking them to vacate Azad Maidan in the city, where he is staging an indefinite hunger strike over the Maratha quota demand, officials said.

At Azad Maidan in Mumbai, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil says, "My request to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is that you will not be able to tolerate the public outcry that is coming on Monday. It would be great if the protesters came to Mumbai on Saturday and Monday. Even if I die, I will not rise from this free ground. Even if I die, you keep silent."