HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mineral Block Auctions See Weak Response

Tue, 02 September 2025
Share:
11:42
image
The ministry of mines last week annulled the auction process for five blocks under the ongoing tranche-5 of the critical mineral auction, citing poor investors' response.

Under the Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2015, the auction was cancelled as there were no bids for three blocks -- the Katesar-Guneri Glauconite Block in Gujarat, the Kelenda Glauconite Block in Chhattisgarh, and the Holalkere-Doddaghatta Nickel and PGE Block in Karnataka.

The sale of two other blocks -- the Khobna and Agargaon Cluster Tungsten Block in Maharashtra and the Mincheri Rare Earth Element Block in Karnataka -- was annulled as the criteria of minimum three technically qualified bidders could not be met.

Since the launch of auctions for critical minerals in 2023, the government has offered 81 blocks across five tranches -- 56 blocks offered for the first time, and 25 auctioned again after failing to attract bidders earlier.

Of these 81 blocks, 34 attracted a sufficient number of bidders to move forward, 33 saw fewer than three technically qualified bidders, and 14 received no bids at all, leading to the cancellations.

-- Saket Kumar, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Wife spots husband missing for 8 yrs on Insta reel
LIVE! Wife spots husband missing for 8 yrs on Insta reel

If you try to evict us from Mumbai...: Jarange warns govt
If you try to evict us from Mumbai...: Jarange warns govt

Activist Manoj Jarange, on a hunger strike for Maratha quota, is open to talks with the government but refuses to leave Mumbai until demands are met. He urges protesters to maintain peace and claims they haven't violated any laws.

Can This Man Improve India-US Relations?
Can This Man Improve India-US Relations?

The fact that Gor has President Trump's ear makes him an extremely valuable commodity for India -- he represents both a challenge and an opportunity, points out Aditi Phadnis.

Shame to see Modi getting in bed with 2 authoritarians: US
Shame to see Modi getting in bed with 2 authoritarians: US

Navarro's remarks came after the public display of bonhomie by the three leaders on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin on Monday.

Javed Akhtar event postponed after Muslims protest
Javed Akhtar event postponed after Muslims protest

The West Bengal Urdu Academy has postponed a 'mushaira' featuring Javed Akhtar following protests by some Muslim groups who claim his comments hurt religious sentiments. Left student organizations condemn the postponement.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV