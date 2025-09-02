Maratha quota stir: Amid road blockades, judge walks to reach HC building

01:11





A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad stated that the city of Mumbai was literally paralysed and the HC was virtually under a siege.





The bench noted that every street, especially in the entire region of Azad Maidan, CST, Mantralaya, Flora Fountain, Marine Drive, P'Demello Road, was flooded with protesters who are on the streets, dancing, playing kabbadi, cooking food, bathing on the main roads, and so on.





"In fact, today, when one of us (Ravindra Ghuge) was travelling to the Court around 12.30 pm in the official car, there was a huge blockade in front of the City Civil Court and the High Court building, the high court stated in its order after hearing a bunch of petitions.





The protesters were playing on the streets, many were dancing, while some were sleeping on the roads.





The Judge (Ghuge) walked beside the crowd on the footpath from the City Civil Court and reached the high court, it added. -- PTI

Not only common people, but even the Bombay high court was inconvenienced by Maratha quota protesters who occupied streets in south Mumbai and blocked a car of a judge, who had to walk a short distance to reach the HC building.