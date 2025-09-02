Maratha quota: Jarange's fast enters its 5th day

08:25

Activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike over the demand for Maratha quota entered the fifth day on Tuesday, even as the Bombay high court asked his supporters to vacate all streets in the city by noon and restore normalcy.





Noting that Mumbai was "literally paralysed" due to Maratha agitation, which has violated all conditions and brought the city to a standstill, the HC on Monday stated it was giving an "opportunity" to Jarange and protesters to ensure all streets are vacated and cleaned by Tuesday noon.





Describing the situation as grim on Monday as Jarange continued his agitation at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, the HC, during a special hearing, observed that all pre-agitation conditions have been violated and asked protesters to stay within confines of the designated area for stir.





A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad said since the protesters do not have valid permission to continue the stir, it expects the Maharashtra government to follow the due procedure laid down in law by initiating appropriate steps.





The government shall also ensure no more protesters enter the city henceforth, it said.





As the HC came down heavily on protesters for not remaining at Azad Maidan -- the designated place for the agitation -- and blocking vital areas and roads in south Mumbai, the 43-year-old activist asked his supporters to follow the court directives and not inconvenience people by roaming on streets.





Jarange, who is demanding inclusion of Marathas in the OBC category for reservation benefits, stopped drinking water on Monday afternoon, but took some sips in the evening while addressing his supporters after the HC directives.





Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said his administration will implement the HC directives on the Maratha quota protest and added the Mahayuti government is deliberating on finding legal options to resolve the standoff.





The high court noted the protesters have gathered at vital places such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Churchgate railway stations, Marine Drive promenade and even the HC building.





"We are giving Jarange and his supporters an opportunity to rectify the situation immediately and ensure the streets are vacated and cleaned up by Tuesday noon," the bench said.





The HC, while posting the matter for further hearing on Tuesday, said if by then Jarange's health worsens, the government shall administer medical assistance to him. -- PTI