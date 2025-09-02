HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ladakh groups urge MHA to prioritise statehood, 6th Schedule

Tue, 02 September 2025
00:47
image
Hardening its stand, Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance on Monday asked the ministry of home affairs to place their demand for statehood and the extension of the sixth schedule for Ladakh as the principal agenda in the next meeting. 

The demand was included in a resolution adopted by the two powerful bodies at a joint meeting in Leh. 

The resolution also threatened to intensify the agitation if their demands were ignored and any attempt was made to suppress them by "witch hunting". 

LAB and KDA have been holding talks with the Centre over their four-point agenda statehood, Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh, a dedicated Public Service Commission and two parliamentary seats. 

The two outfits have been spearheading an agitation over the past four years in support of their demands. 

"The leadership of LAB and KDA held a joint meeting and unanimously passed a resolution which we are forwarding to the MHA. The resolution asks MHA to place statehood and constitutional safeguards under sixth schedule as the principal agenda in the forthcoming meeting with the two bodies," co-chairman of KDA Asgar Ali Karbalai, flanked by co-chairman of LAB Chering Dorjay and other members of the two bodies, told reports in Leh. -- PTI

