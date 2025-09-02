Karnataka HC posts Darshan's jail transfer plea to Sep 3

21:00





Special public prosecutor Prasanna Kumar pressed for Darshan's transfer to Ballari, where he was earlier kept before being released on bail.





However, Darshan's counsel Sandesh Chauta strongly opposed the move, arguing that the shift would seriously hamper trial proceedings.





"There are 272 witnesses in this case, and the Supreme Court has already directed a speedy trial. It is not feasible for an accused and his lawyers to participate meaningfully if hearings are held only through video conferencing. Regular travel between Ballari and Bengaluru over 300 km apart'"is simply impractical during the trial," Chauta contended.





On the issue of Darshan's earlier transfer following a leaked photo of him smoking in prison, his lawyers maintained that smoking is not a punishable offence under the prison manual.





"The rules allow smoking in designated zones, but when we asked, officials admitted that Parappana Agrahara has no smoking zone. Therefore, citing this as a reason to shift him is unjustified," Chauta argued.





The defense also sought basic facilities for Darshan, including a bed, bedsheet, and pillow. -- PTI

