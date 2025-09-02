Justice to Marathas while protecting other quotas: Shinde

23:48

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde





Talking to reporters hours after activist Manoj Jarange ended his five-day-old fast in Mumbai, Shinde said the opposition tried to corner the government over the issue, but Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy CM Ajit Pawar and he himself worked together to thwart their plans.





The Shiv Sena-UBT had blamed Shinde, without naming him directly, for orchestrating the protest to make the state government unstable.





He noted that the BJP-led Mahayuti government was positive about addressing the Maratha quota issue since the beginning.





Accordingly, Fadnavis, Pawar and he himself had holistic discussions on the emotive issue, Shinde said.





The government took the decision of implementing the Hyderabad gazette, one of the key demands put forward by Jarange, and this will make getting a Kunbi caste certificate easier for Marathas, thereby making them eligible for reservation in jobs and education, he affirmed. -- PTI

