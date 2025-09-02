Jarange stir day 5: Senior cop meets Maha minister

12:35

Activist Manoj Jarange is on fast at Azad Maidan





The meeting assumed significance as the Bombay High Court is scheduled to hear later in the day a petition concerning the ongoing agitation at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai. Sharma, who is the Special Inspector General of Police (law and order), visited Vikhe Patil at his official residence in Mumbai, sources said, without elaborating.





Jarange has been staging an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan from August 29, demanding the Maratha community members be recognised as Kunbis, a categorisation that would enable them to avail benefits under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota.





He has also pressed for the inclusion of references from the Hyderabad and Satara gazetteers to substantiate the community's claim. Jarange has asserted that he will not leave Mumbai till the demands are met, even as the police issued a notice to him and his team, asking them to vacate Azad Maidan. -- PTI

