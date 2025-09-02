HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Jarange requests court for 1 more day at Azad Maidan

Tue, 02 September 2025
Share:
15:42
Manoj Jarange Patil. Pic: Sahil Salvi
Manoj Jarange Patil. Pic: Sahil Salvi
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange requests the Bombay HC to grant time till tomorrow morning to stay at Azad Maidan; says solution likely by then. 

The Bombay HC adjourned the matter till tomorrow saying it expects that something will come out of it. 

Advocate Satish Maneshinde appearing for Manoj Jarange issued a statement appealing to his supporters not to create any traffic problems and not to gather in numbers exceeding 5,000.

This morning, the Mumbai Police issued a notice and denied permission to continue the Maratha agitation and ordered the protestors to vacate Azad Maidan premises, citing violation of the terms and conditions laid out by the Bombay High Court and police to hold the protest. 

After the Mumbai Police denied permission to continue the agitation, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who has been on a hunger strike for the last 5 days, said that even if he dies, he will not leave the protest site Azad Maidan. 

As the state government has been directed to take steps to further stop the protestors from entering Mumbai in future, the Maratha activist warned the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, stating, "My request to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is that you will not be able to withstand the public outcry that is coming on Monday. Even if I die, I will not rise from this free ground. Even if I die, you keep silent." Jarange Patil warned that it will be "costly" for the government to evict the protestors from Azad Maidan. He further expressed hope for justice.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jarange requests court for 1 more day at Azad Maidan
LIVE! Jarange requests court for 1 more day at Azad Maidan

Bombay HC Order: Will Jarange Patil Vacate Mumbai?
Bombay HC Order: Will Jarange Patil Vacate Mumbai?

'Given that his health is failing him, the government might, in a day or two, admit him to hospital.'

What was her fault?: PM breaks silence on 'abuses' at mother
What was her fault?: PM breaks silence on 'abuses' at mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his pain over the abuse directed at his mother during a Congress rally in Bihar, stating that the people of Bihar will not forgive the RJD and Congress for their actions.

K Kavitha suspended from BRS by father KCR
K Kavitha suspended from BRS by father KCR

The BRS party has suspended MLC K Kavitha due to her alleged involvement in anti-party activities, as announced by party officials.

2020 Delhi riots: Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam denied bail
2020 Delhi riots: Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam denied bail

The prosecution had opposed the bail pleas saying it was not a case of spontaneous riots but a case where riots were "planned well in advance" with a "sinister motive" and "well-thought-out conspiracy".

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV