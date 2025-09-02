Jarange requests court for 1 more day at Azad Maidan





Advocate Satish Maneshinde appearing for Manoj Jarange issued a statement appealing to his supporters not to create any traffic problems and not to gather in numbers exceeding 5,000.





This morning, the Mumbai Police issued a notice and denied permission to continue the Maratha agitation and ordered the protestors to vacate Azad Maidan premises, citing violation of the terms and conditions laid out by the Bombay High Court and police to hold the protest.





After the Mumbai Police denied permission to continue the agitation, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who has been on a hunger strike for the last 5 days, said that even if he dies, he will not leave the protest site Azad Maidan.





As the state government has been directed to take steps to further stop the protestors from entering Mumbai in future, the Maratha activist warned the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, stating, "My request to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is that you will not be able to withstand the public outcry that is coming on Monday. Even if I die, I will not rise from this free ground. Even if I die, you keep silent." Jarange Patil warned that it will be "costly" for the government to evict the protestors from Azad Maidan. He further expressed hope for justice.

The Bombay HC adjourned the matter till tomorrow saying it expects that something will come out of it.