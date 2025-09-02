HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jarange ends hunger strike over Maratha quota

Tue, 02 September 2025
Jarange Patil on Tuesday called off his five-day old agitation after the Maharashtra government issued a resolution on the Hyderabad gazetteer and announced the formation of a committees to facilitate the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas who are able to produce documentary evidence recognising them as Kunbis in the past.

The government resolution (GR) was issued by the social justice and special assistance department against the backdrop of breakthrough in talks between a delegation of cabinet ministers and activist Manoj Jarange on the fifth day of his hunger strike launched in Mumbai's Azad Maidan to seek reservation in jobs and education for the Maratha community under the OBC category.

The GR stated, "In accordance with the historical references contained in the Hyderabad gazetteer, a dedicated scrutiny process shall be conducted to verify documents and establish eligibility of persons from the Maratha community for Kunbi caste certificates. The committee shall ensure that every claim is assessed in a time-bound and transparent manner."

TOP STORIES

HC grants Jarange time till Wednesday to leave Azad Maidan
The Bombay High Court has directed activist Manoj Jarange and his supporters, who are staging an agitation demanding reservation for the Maratha community, to vacate Azad Maidan in Mumbai by 3 pm or face action.

Pak PM Sharif, Army chief Munir call on Chinese premier
Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to discuss bilateral and regional cooperation. The meeting occurred during Sharif's visit to China...

Team India sponsorship: BCCI bars gaming, crypto firms
The BCCI invited bids for the Indian cricket team's title sponsorship rights after fantasy sports giants Dream11's pullout.

Gold smuggling: Kannada actress Ranya Rao fined Rs 102 cr
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has imposed a hefty fine on Kannada film actress Ranya Rao and others in connection with a gold smuggling case. The actress was caught with 14.8 kg of gold at Bengaluru airport.

