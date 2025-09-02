Jarange ends hunger strike over Maratha quota

18:37





The government resolution (GR) was issued by the social justice and special assistance department against the backdrop of breakthrough in talks between a delegation of cabinet ministers and activist Manoj Jarange on the fifth day of his hunger strike launched in Mumbai's Azad Maidan to seek reservation in jobs and education for the Maratha community under the OBC category.





The GR stated, "In accordance with the historical references contained in the Hyderabad gazetteer, a dedicated scrutiny process shall be conducted to verify documents and establish eligibility of persons from the Maratha community for Kunbi caste certificates. The committee shall ensure that every claim is assessed in a time-bound and transparent manner."

Jarange Patil on Tuesday called off his five-day old agitation after the Maharashtra government issued a resolution on the Hyderabad gazetteer and announced the formation of a committees to facilitate the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas who are able to produce documentary evidence recognising them as Kunbis in the past.