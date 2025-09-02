Imam booked for hoisting Islamic flag higher than tricolour in UP

14:26

Representational image





Chail Circle Officer Abhishek Singh said the incident was reported on August 31 in the Sandipan Ghat Police Station area. Muratganj outpost in-charge, Sub-Inspector Ajit Singh, noticed during a patrol that an Islamic flag had been hoisted higher than the tricolour on top of a minaret of a mosque in Muratganj town. He said the act "diminished the dignity and honour of the national flag."





The Islamic flag was removed immediately. Based on a written complaint by the outpost in-charge, police registered a case under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, against Imam Imtiaz Ahmed, a resident of Chikwan Ka Purwa, Kasia, in Kaushambi district. PTI

Police have registered a case against a 37-year-old imam of a mosque in Kaushambhi, UP, for allegedly hoisting an Islamic flag higher than the national flag, an officer said on Tuesday.