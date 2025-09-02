HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gold smuggling: DRI slaps Rs 102 cr fine on Kannada actress Ranya Rao

Tue, 02 September 2025
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has imposed a fine of Rs 102 crore on Kannada film actress Ranya Rao in a gold smuggling case, DRI sources said on Tuesday. 

Along with her, three others were also imposed hefty fine of over Rs 50 crore.

The DRI officials on Tuesday served the penalty notice running 2,500 pages to the actress and others presently in the Bengaluru Central Jail.

According to sources in the DRI, the actress was caught with 14.8 kg gold on March 3 at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on her arrival from Dubai.

Rao is the step-daughter of Director General of Police rank officer K Ramachandra Rao. -- PTI

