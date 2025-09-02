Former Dy GM of ordnance factory in Nagpur booked for irregularities

17:06





The CBI has also booked the private firm, Automation Engineering and Industrial Services, Nagpur and its proprietor, Mohit Tholia, in connection with the case.





The agency has conducted searches at four locations at the residential premises of the accused, they said.





It was alleged that Lamba, during his tenure at DGM, OFAJ, Nagpur, established a proprietorship firm and, by manipulating the terms and conditions of tenders, gave tenders to the firm on the basis of forged/false experience certificate submitted by the firm, they said.





"It is further alleged that the accused Dy GM entered into multiple to-and-fro financial and banking transactions with the private firm through bank accounts of himself and his family members," the CBI spokesperson said in a statement. -- PTI

