Fadnavis assures balance between Maratha, OBC interests

Tue, 02 September 2025
19:28
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said his government's objective in addressing the Maratha quota agitation was to "give justice to the community' while safeguarding the interests of other sections. 

Speaking after activist Manoj Jarange called off his fast, Fadnavis said a solution had been found that served the interests of the Maratha community. 

"We will continue to work for all communities in Maharashtra, be it Marathas or OBCs," he added. 

The chief minister noted that the government had conveyed the legal issues involved in Jarange's demands and asserted that concerns raised by some OBC groups were based on misconceptions. 

"There is some misconception among OBCs over reservation to Marathas, but it is misplaced," Fadnavis said. -- PTI

