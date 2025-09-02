Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes Assam's Sonitpur

19:49





The quake occurred at a depth of 15 km, with its epicentre located at latitude 26.69 N and longitude 92.92 E.





In X post, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 3.5, On: 02/09/2025 17:33:29 IST, Lat: 26.69 N, Long: 92.92 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Sonitpur, Assam."No reports of injury or damage to property have been received so far.Further details are awaited. -- ANI

An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale jolted Sonitpur, Assam, on Tuesday, at 17:33:29 IST, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).