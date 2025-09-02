HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi man kills wife over her social media activity, attempts suicide

Tue, 02 September 2025
Share:
21:26
image
A man attempted to end his life after allegedly killing his wife following frequent clashes over her social media activity in Delhi's Najafgarh area, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the victim lived with her husband, Aman (35), an e-rickshaw driver, and their two sons, aged nine and five, in a rented accommodation in Old Roshanpura.

"The couple were permanent residents of Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh," an officer mentioned, adding that they have been married for more than 10 years.

The deceased woman was earlier married to Aman's elder brother, who allegedly committed suicide. After his demise, she was married to Aman.

"Matters of domestic abuse have also surfaced during initial inquiry where Aman used to beat his wife for making reels and videos," a senior police officer said.

On Tuesday, a PCR call was received at the Najafgarh Police Station at around 4.23 am reporting the murder, following which a team was dispatched to the scene where the woman was found dead.

"Preliminary inquiry revealed that Aman objected to her making reels and remaining active on different social media platforms, where she described herself as a social media artist with about 6,000 followers," the officer said, adding that the couple often argued over the issue. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Jarange calls off Maratha agitation after Maha issues GR
Jarange calls off Maratha agitation after Maha issues GR

Jarange Patil on Tuesday called off his five-day old agitation after the Maharashtra government issued a resolution on the Hyderabad gazetteer and announced the formation of a committees to facilitate the issuance of Kunbi caste...

LIVE! Supporters leave Azad Maidan after Jarange ends fast
LIVE! Supporters leave Azad Maidan after Jarange ends fast

Govt has worked out solution for Maratha community: Fadnavis
Govt has worked out solution for Maratha community: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised activist Manoj Jarange for ending his fast regarding the Maratha quota demand, highlighting the government's commitment to the Maratha community's welfare.

'Trump's policies alienated India, pushed it towards China'
'Trump's policies alienated India, pushed it towards China'

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton says President Trump's policies have damaged US-India relations, pushing New Delhi closer to Russia and China.

Can This Man Improve India-US Relations?
Can This Man Improve India-US Relations?

The fact that Gor has President Trump's ear makes him an extremely valuable commodity for India -- he represents both a challenge and an opportunity, points out Aditi Phadnis.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV