HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Court Bars Byju's Founder From Disposing Of Assets

Tue, 02 September 2025
Share:
09:36
image
The Karnataka high court on Monday barred Byju's founder Byju Raveendran from disposing of his properties after the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) moved to enforce a $235 million arbitration award against him.

Justice R Nataraj passed an interim injunction restraining Raveendran and Byju's from alienating or transferring the assets listed in the petition.

The order came during initial hearings on QIA's plea to recognise and enforce a July 2025 award of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) as an Indian decree.

'Since the petitioners (Qatar Holdings) sought for an interim injunction to restrain the respondents (Byju's) from alienating the assets (mentioned in schedule A & B), it is appropriate that the respondents are put on terms before granting an adjournment to file objections. In view of the above, the respondents are restrained by way of interim injunction from alienating, encumbering or transferring the properties till the next date of hearing,' the court said.

Raveendran's lawyer Rishabh Gupta sought more time to file objections, arguing that a copy of the petition had not yet been served. He also opposed the interim freeze for the same reason, though the court noted that a similar undertaking against asset transfers had been made earlier.

-- Bhavini Mishra, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jarange gets notice asking him to vacate Azad Maidan
LIVE! Jarange gets notice asking him to vacate Azad Maidan

Shame to see Modi got in bed with authoritarians: US
Shame to see Modi got in bed with authoritarians: US

'"So, you know, look, Modi's a great leader... But I don't understand why he's getting into bed with Putin and Xi Jinping...when he's the leader of the biggest democracy in the world. I would just simply say to the Indian people. Please,...

'Trump Has Shredded Decades Of Efforts'
'Trump Has Shredded Decades Of Efforts'

'The longer India hangs out to dry, the worse the New Delhi-Washington relationship gets.'

States Seek Centre's Help To Deal With Trump's Tariffs
States Seek Centre's Help To Deal With Trump's Tariffs

State governments have requested the Centre for export incentives, lifting of import duty in the case of cotton for the textile sector and GST exemptions.

Maratha Quota Stir: 'Business Is Affected'
Maratha Quota Stir: 'Business Is Affected'

'All commercial and banking transactions happen in South Mumbai.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV