Cops clear Maratha stir protestors' vehicles at Azad Maidan





Deputy Commissioner of Police Pravin Mundhe, along with a large number of police personnel, was on the road requesting protesters to clear their vehicles parked along Mahapalika Marg near the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters and Azad Maidan. Mundhe was seen using a public announcement system to request protesters, urging them to cooperate with the police.





Protesters, however, appeared to be resisting police intervention, citing that their vehicles, including trucks and tempos, carried essentials such as food and water. Heated exchanges took place between the police officers and protesters, and an additional force of riot police was called in to tackle the situation.





Police personnel were also gheraoed by protesters at some spots. Officials, however, pacified the protesters, assuring them of alternative parking arrangements and asking them to take some vehicles to Navi Mumbai. PTI

Meanwhile, on the request of Satish Maneshinde, lawyer for Manoj Jarange Patil, the Bombay High Court adjourns the matter till tomorrow on the basis of compliance with earlier orders.