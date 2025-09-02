Cancer incidence highest in northeast India, finds study

16:28





Between January 1, 2015, and December 31, 2019, as many as 7.08 lakh cancer cases and 2.06 lakh deaths were reported from 43 PBCRs across India. Women accounted for a higher proportion of cancer cases, and men for deaths due to it. Women comprised 51.1 per cent of the total cancer cases and 45 per cent of the deaths. Men, on the other hand, accounted for 48.9 per cent of the disease incidents and 55 per cent of the deaths due to it. The study obtained population-at-risk data from the Census of India, and the findings were assessed by registry area. -- PTI

Northeast India's Aizawl, East Khasi Hills, Papumpare, Kamrup Urban, and Mizoram consistently recorded the highest rates of cancer between 2015 and 2019, according to a study. The cross-sectional study used data from 43 population-based cancer registries (PBCRs) across India.