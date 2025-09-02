HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cancer incidence highest in northeast India, finds study

Tue, 02 September 2025
16:28
Northeast India's Aizawl, East Khasi Hills, Papumpare, Kamrup Urban, and Mizoram consistently recorded the highest rates of cancer between 2015 and 2019, according to a study. The cross-sectional study used data from 43 population-based cancer registries (PBCRs) across India. 

Between January 1, 2015, and December 31, 2019, as many as 7.08 lakh cancer cases and 2.06 lakh deaths were reported from 43 PBCRs across India. Women accounted for a higher proportion of cancer cases, and men for deaths due to it. Women comprised 51.1 per cent of the total cancer cases and 45 per cent of the deaths. Men, on the other hand, accounted for 48.9 per cent of the disease incidents and 55 per cent of the deaths due to it. The study obtained population-at-risk data from the Census of India, and the findings were assessed by registry area. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will leave Azad Maidan by 9 pm today if...: Jarange
LIVE! Will leave Azad Maidan by 9 pm today if...: Jarange

HC grants Jarange time till Wednesday to leave Azad Maidan
HC grants Jarange time till Wednesday to leave Azad Maidan

The Bombay High Court has directed activist Manoj Jarange and his supporters, who are staging an agitation demanding reservation for the Maratha community, to vacate Azad Maidan in Mumbai by 3 pm or face action.

K Kavitha suspended from BRS by father KCR
K Kavitha suspended from BRS by father KCR

The BRS party has suspended MLC K Kavitha due to her alleged involvement in anti-party activities, as announced by party officials.

What was her fault?: PM breaks silence on 'abuses' at mother
What was her fault?: PM breaks silence on 'abuses' at mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his pain over the abuse directed at his mother during a Congress rally in Bihar, stating that the people of Bihar will not forgive the RJD and Congress for their actions.

Team India sponsorship: BCCI bars gaming, crypto firms
Team India sponsorship: BCCI bars gaming, crypto firms

The BCCI invited bids for the Indian cricket team's title sponsorship rights after fantasy sports giants Dream11's pullout.

