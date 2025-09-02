Butterfly Learnings Rolls Out India's 1st Autism Screening Tool

14:28

File pic





The system uses eye-tracking and behavioral analysis to provide objective risk assessment and was developed by Karen Pierce at the University of California, San Diego.





Abhishek Sen, the Co-founder of Butterfly Learnings said the addressable market is linked to India's 2.5 crore annual births.





"In an ideal scenario, every child should be screened at 12, 18, and 24 months. Around 3.5 crore children in India have some form of neurodevelopmental delay, including autism, ADHD, or learning disabilities. Early detection can significantly improve outcomes,' he added.





Butterfly reported revenues of Rs 16 crore in FY25 and is currently generating over Rs 2 crore monthly. The company expects Get Set Early to contribute 30 per cent of revenues within the next 3 to 5 years.





The first phase will cover Mumbai, Pune, and other cities in Maharashtra, along with Gujarat, southern Rajasthan, Raipur, and Lucknow. Expansion to Delhi and Bengaluru will follow.





The company is targeting pediatric clinics for adoption, with the test integrated into well-baby checkups and vaccination schedules. Preschools will be covered through periodic screening camps.





The tool will operate on a per-test model. Devices will be placed with pediatricians at minimal or no upfront cost, with clinics paying only for completed screenings. Pricing is expected to remain under Rs 1,500 per child.





"We want this to be seen as part of a vaccination program. Pediatricians will set the final price for parents, depending on their markets,' Sen said.Most screening tools in India are questionnaire-based, which Sen noted has limitations in specificity and reliability.





"This is the first objective autism screening test approved by CDSCO. It leverages eye-tracking to deliver fast and reliable results. We also hold exclusive rights to the UCSD-backed technology globally," he said.





Butterfly is in discussions with hospitals, pharma companies, and government stakeholders. While large-scale government adoption may take time, the company expects early traction from private networks. Insurance integration remains limited, with most families paying out-of-pocket.





"If therapy starts being covered by insurance in the future, tools like Get Set Early will align well, since early detection lowers cost and complexity of treatment," Sen said.





-- Anjali Singh, Business Standard

Butterfly Learnings, a pediatric therapy and inclusive education platform, has launched 'Get Set Early', a CDSCO-approved screening system for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in children aged 1-4 years.