BSE Sensex top losers today

17:42





The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 206.61 points or 0.26 percent to settle at 80,157.88 with 16 of its components ending lower and 14 with gains.





The barometer opened higher and traded with gains till late afternoon session.





However, profit-taking at the fag-end dragged the index down by 752.64 points from the day's high of 80,761.14.





The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 45.45 points or 0.18 percent to 24,579.60.





During the day, it hit a high of 24,756.10 and a low of 24,522.35.





Among Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors and Larsen & Toubro closed with losses.

