HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BSE Sensex top losers today

Tue, 02 September 2025
Share:
17:42
image
Reversing its early gains, benchmark BSE Sensex declined by 206 points on Tuesday due to last-hour profit-taking in banking and auto shares amid caution ahead of the GST Council meeting. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 206.61 points or 0.26 percent to settle at 80,157.88 with 16 of its components ending lower and 14 with gains. 

The barometer opened higher and traded with gains till late afternoon session. 

However, profit-taking at the fag-end dragged the index down by 752.64 points from the day's high of 80,761.14. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 45.45 points or 0.18 percent to 24,579.60. 

During the day, it hit a high of 24,756.10 and a low of 24,522.35. 

Among Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors and Larsen & Toubro closed with losses.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Azad Maidan cheers as Jarange claims Maratha quota win
LIVE! Azad Maidan cheers as Jarange claims Maratha quota win

HC grants Jarange time till Wednesday to leave Azad Maidan
HC grants Jarange time till Wednesday to leave Azad Maidan

The Bombay High Court has directed activist Manoj Jarange and his supporters, who are staging an agitation demanding reservation for the Maratha community, to vacate Azad Maidan in Mumbai by 3 pm or face action.

Pak PM Sharif, Army chief Munir call on Chinese premier
Pak PM Sharif, Army chief Munir call on Chinese premier

Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to discuss bilateral and regional cooperation. The meeting occurred during Sharif's visit to China...

Team India sponsorship: BCCI bars gaming, crypto firms
Team India sponsorship: BCCI bars gaming, crypto firms

The BCCI invited bids for the Indian cricket team's title sponsorship rights after fantasy sports giants Dream11's pullout.

Gold smuggling: Kannada actress Ranya Rao fined Rs 102 cr
Gold smuggling: Kannada actress Ranya Rao fined Rs 102 cr

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has imposed a hefty fine on Kannada film actress Ranya Rao and others in connection with a gold smuggling case. The actress was caught with 14.8 kg of gold at Bengaluru airport.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV