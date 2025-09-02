HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BRS suspends KCR's daughter Kavitha for anti-party activity

Tue, 02 September 2025
14:38
BRS suspends MLC and party supremo KCR's daughter Kavitha for "anti-party activities". "Her recent behaviour, anti-party activities, hurting the party," says BRS. Party president Chandrasekhar Rao decided to suspend Kavitha with immediate effect, says BRS.

Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala reacts: "She clearly said that there was loot in Telangana and her father was not behind it but her cousins are. She concluded that BRS, under the leadership of KCR, have looted Telangana in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. She should go to CBI or any other investigative agency and tell all the facts."

TOP STORIES

The Bombay High Court has directed activist Manoj Jarange and his supporters, who are staging an agitation demanding reservation for the Maratha community, to vacate Azad Maidan in Mumbai by 3 pm or face action.

The BRS party has suspended MLC K Kavitha due to her alleged involvement in anti-party activities, as announced by party officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his pain over the abuse directed at his mother during a Congress rally in Bihar, stating that the people of Bihar will not forgive the RJD and Congress for their actions.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra on Tuesday allegedly escaped the police out to arrest him in a rape case

