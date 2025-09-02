BRS suspends KCR's daughter Kavitha for anti-party activity

14:38





Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala reacts: "She clearly said that there was loot in Telangana and her father was not behind it but her cousins are. She concluded that BRS, under the leadership of KCR, have looted Telangana in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. She should go to CBI or any other investigative agency and tell all the facts."

BRS suspends MLC and party supremo KCR's daughter Kavitha for "anti-party activities". "Her recent behaviour, anti-party activities, hurting the party," says BRS. Party president Chandrasekhar Rao decided to suspend Kavitha with immediate effect, says BRS.