Bihar Bandh On Thu To Protest Abuse Against PM's Mother

State BJP president Dileep Jayswal on Tuesday said thousands of workers from the BJP and its National Democratic Alliance allies will take to the streets to protest the abuse against Modi's late mother during the Bihar Bandh.





Last week, the Bihar police arrested Mohamnad Rizvi alias Raja, a resident of Bhapura village in Singhwara in Darbhanga, for the objectionable abuse. -- M I Khan in Patna

The Bharatiya Janata Party has called a Bihar Bandh on Thursday, September 4, to protest the alleged abuse against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother from a stage in Darbhanga district during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra.