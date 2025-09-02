HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bihar Bandh On Thu To Protest Abuse Against PM's Mother

Tue, 02 September 2025
Share:
18:56
image
The Bharatiya Janata Party has called a Bihar Bandh on Thursday, September 4, to protest the alleged abuse against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother from a stage in Darbhanga district during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra.

State BJP president Dileep Jayswal on Tuesday said thousands of workers from the BJP and its National Democratic Alliance allies will take to the streets to protest the abuse against Modi's late mother during the Bihar Bandh.

Last week, the Bihar police arrested Mohamnad Rizvi alias Raja, a resident of Bhapura village in Singhwara in Darbhanga, for the objectionable abuse. -- M I Khan in Patna 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jarange ends hunger strike over Maratha quota
LIVE! Jarange ends hunger strike over Maratha quota

HC grants Jarange time till Wednesday to leave Azad Maidan
HC grants Jarange time till Wednesday to leave Azad Maidan

The Bombay High Court has directed activist Manoj Jarange and his supporters, who are staging an agitation demanding reservation for the Maratha community, to vacate Azad Maidan in Mumbai by 3 pm or face action.

Pak PM Sharif, Army chief Munir call on Chinese premier
Pak PM Sharif, Army chief Munir call on Chinese premier

Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to discuss bilateral and regional cooperation. The meeting occurred during Sharif's visit to China...

Can This Man Improve India-US Relations?
Can This Man Improve India-US Relations?

The fact that Gor has President Trump's ear makes him an extremely valuable commodity for India -- he represents both a challenge and an opportunity, points out Aditi Phadnis.

Gold smuggling: Kannada actress Ranya Rao fined Rs 102 cr
Gold smuggling: Kannada actress Ranya Rao fined Rs 102 cr

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has imposed a hefty fine on Kannada film actress Ranya Rao and others in connection with a gold smuggling case. The actress was caught with 14.8 kg of gold at Bengaluru airport.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV