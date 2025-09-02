Apple Opens 3rd India Store In Bengaluru

12:34

The store in Mumbai was the first in India





The Apple Hebbal store will be its first in South India, joining Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi and the Apple Store online. The company said Apple Hebbal will be a welcoming space for customers to shop the brand's full lineup of products, experience the best service and support.





'We're delighted to open Apple Hebbal, a community hub that celebrates Bengaluru's spirit of innovation,' said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of retail and people.





"We can't wait to connect with people here and inspire them to create, collaborate, and do amazing things with Apple. We're excited to continue to bring Apple experiences to customers across India, who inspire us with their creativity and passion."





The store will open Tuesday, September 2, at 1 pm in Bengaluru.Customers can explore the latest products, including the iPhone 16 lineup, MacBook Pro powered by the M4 family of chips, iPad Air with Apple Pencil Pro, and Apple Watch Series 10, as well as accessories like AirPods 4 and AirTag.





Visitors can book a personalised shopping session with an Apple Specialist, and receive expert support at the Genius Bar. The dedicated Apple Pickup area lets customers easily collect their online orders at a time that's convenient for them, the company said.





Customers can receive one-on-one support in-store with Personal Setup and switching to iOS.Apple Hebbal runs on 100 per cent renewable energy and is carbon neutral.Led by Apple Creatives, the facility will offer sessions to help customers get started with their devices or learn new skills, whether it's taking better photos on iPhone, understanding Apple Intelligence, or learning how to draw with Apple Pencil on iPad.





-- Peerzada Abrar, Business Standard

