HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

26 MoUs worth Rs 7,020 crore signed during Germany visit: Stalin

Tue, 02 September 2025
Share:
09:24
image
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who was on a visit to Germany as part of his two-nation tour, on Tuesday announced that 26 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 7,020 crore were signed, which will aim to create over 15,000 new jobs in the state. 

The Chief Minister concluded his visit to the 'TNRising Germany Investment Conclave' on Tuesday. In a post on X, Stalin said, "The Germany leg of my overseas investment mission concludes on a strong note. At the #TNRising Germany Investment Conclave, 23 MoUs worth Rs. 3,819 crore were signed, set to generate over 9,000 jobs. Global leaders across renewable energy, automotive components and advanced R&D have chosen Tamil Nadu for their next phase of growth. In total, 26 MoUs worth Rs. 7,020 crore have been signed during the Germany visit, set to generate over 15,000 jobs in Tamil Nadu."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jarange gets notice asking him to vacate Azad Maidan
LIVE! Jarange gets notice asking him to vacate Azad Maidan

Shame to see Modi got in bed with authoritarians: US
Shame to see Modi got in bed with authoritarians: US

'"So, you know, look, Modi's a great leader... But I don't understand why he's getting into bed with Putin and Xi Jinping...when he's the leader of the biggest democracy in the world. I would just simply say to the Indian people. Please,...

'Trump Has Shredded Decades Of Efforts'
'Trump Has Shredded Decades Of Efforts'

'The longer India hangs out to dry, the worse the New Delhi-Washington relationship gets.'

States Seek Centre's Help To Deal With Trump's Tariffs
States Seek Centre's Help To Deal With Trump's Tariffs

State governments have requested the Centre for export incentives, lifting of import duty in the case of cotton for the textile sector and GST exemptions.

Maratha Quota Stir: 'Business Is Affected'
Maratha Quota Stir: 'Business Is Affected'

'All commercial and banking transactions happen in South Mumbai.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV