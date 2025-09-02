26 MoUs worth Rs 7,020 crore signed during Germany visit: Stalin

09:24





The Chief Minister concluded his visit to the 'TNRising Germany Investment Conclave' on Tuesday. In a post on X, Stalin said, "The Germany leg of my overseas investment mission concludes on a strong note. At the #TNRising Germany Investment Conclave, 23 MoUs worth Rs. 3,819 crore were signed, set to generate over 9,000 jobs. Global leaders across renewable energy, automotive components and advanced R&D have chosen Tamil Nadu for their next phase of growth. In total, 26 MoUs worth Rs. 7,020 crore have been signed during the Germany visit, set to generate over 15,000 jobs in Tamil Nadu."

