24 Bangladeshi illegal immigrants pushed back from Assam: CM Sarma

22:08





He wished them a 'Happy journey' in a sarcastic vein.





"The poor souls had wandered off; we have shown them the path and sent them home," Sarma said in a post on X, sharing a picture of those Bangladeshis.





"Often a certain section of people forget where their original home is and wander on this side of the border. But being a gracious nation, we push them back," he added.





Sarma said that 24 Bangladeshis have been pushed back during the day.





The Assam police has launched a statewide crackdown on illegal immigrants, particularly Bangladeshi nationals, residing without valid documents.





Vigil along the 1885-km-long Indo-Bangladesh border in the North East had also been intensified since turmoil broke out in the neighbouring country last year.





Nearly 450 alleged infiltrators have been pushed back from the state in recent months. -- PTI

