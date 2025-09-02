HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2020 riots: Delhi HC denies bail to Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, 7 others

Tue, 02 September 2025
15:14
Umar Khalid has been in jail for over five years
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday denied bail to activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and seven others facing prosecution in a UAPA case linked to the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots. 

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur pronounced the order on the bail pleas of Khalid, Imam, Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa Ur Rehman, Athar Khan, Meeran Haider, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Gulfisha Fatima and Shadab Ahmed. "All the appeals are dismissed," the bench held on Tuesday after reserving its order on July 9. 

A detailed order is awaited. The accused persons have been in jail since 2020 and they moved the high court against a trial court order dismissing their bail pleas. The prosecution had opposed the bail pleas saying it was not a case of spontaneous riots but a case where riots were "planned well in advance" with a "sinister motive" and "well-thought-out conspiracy".

