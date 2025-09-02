HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
16 Maoists held in Chhattisgarh

Tue, 02 September 2025
23:41
As many as 16 Maoists, including three women, were arrested from separate locations in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Tuesday. 

They were planning to plant explosives in various areas to target security forces, an officer said.

Security personnel seized a tiffin bomb and a pressure cooker bomb, an improvised explosive device (IED), and other items from the Naxals who were arrested from Jangla, Gangaloor, and Basaguda police station areas, an officer said.

The arrested cadres are in the age group of 19 to 50 years.                 

Separate joint teams of District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) were involved in this operation, he added. -- PTI

