What US said on SCO meeting day

On a day when India is at the SCO with China and Russia, the US embassy shares this tweet almost as an affirmation to themselves, "The partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights -- a defining relationship of the 21st century. This month, we're spotlighting the people, progress, and possibilities driving us forward. From innovation and entrepreneurship to defence and bilateral ties, it's the enduring friendship between our two peoples that fuels this journey. Follow the hashtag and be a part of US-India Forward for Our People."