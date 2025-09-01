HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
What US said on SCO meeting day

Mon, 01 September 2025
On a day when India is at the SCO with China and Russia, the US embassy shares this tweet almost as an affirmation to themselves, "The partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights -- a defining relationship of the 21st century. This month, we're spotlighting the people, progress, and possibilities driving us forward. From innovation and entrepreneurship to defence and bilateral ties, it's the enduring friendship between our two peoples that fuels this journey. Follow the hashtag and be a part of US-India Forward for Our People."

LIVE! Had excellent meeting with Putin, says Modi@SCO
SCO condemns Pahalgam attack, echoes India on terrorism
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and concurred with India's position that 'double standards' in the fight against terrorism are unacceptable.

Modi meets Putin, calls for ending Ukraine conflict asap
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin that it is humanity's call to end the Ukraine conflict as soon as possible during talks at the SCO summit in Tianjin.

Modi, Putin travel in same car for bilateral meet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday travelled in the same car to the venue of their bilateral meeting in Tianjin, China, after the Shanghai Cooperation Meeting (SCO) Summit.

'China Is Discovering That Hostility With India Is...'
'If they can be duplicitous, we can be equally duplicitous.''If they offer friendship, we reciprocate.''If they choose hostility, we respond with equal hostility.'

