What Modi said about meeting Putin, Xi at SCO

09:25

Before the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit plenary session began on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted pictures of his interactions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.





'Interactions in Tianjin continue! Exchanging perspectives with President Putin and President Xi during the SCO Summit,' Modi posted on X.





Prime Minister Modi's camaraderie with Putin was palpable as the two greeted each other with smiles and hugs.





Modi has also posted two photographs of him greeting and hugging Putin.





'Always a delight to meet President Putin!' he said.





Putin and Modi were seen walking hand in hand towards Xi.





The three also exchanged a few light remarks ahead of the SCO Summit's plenary session after which they walked towards the stage for a family photo of the SCO members.





The interaction between Modi and Putin came ahead of their bilateral meeting which is scheduled to take place after the plenary session.





"Prime Minister will be addressing the plenary session of the Summit, where he will outline India's approach to fostering regional cooperation under the SCO umbrella. After this engagement, he is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, following which he will depart for India," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Sunday.





Modi held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO leaders' summit, during which both leaders welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in October 2024. -- ANI