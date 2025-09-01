HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Want to try Malai Paneer with dead rat garnish?

Mon, 01 September 2025
Representational image
Two people who had gone to a dhaba (roadside eatery) for a meal here found a dead rat in their dish, an official said on Monday. A video of the incident surfaced online showing a man removing a bay leaf lying in the paneer dish with a spoon and discovering the rodent inside. 

A resident of Bilsi town, Nishant Maheshwari, said that he had gone to eat at Anmol Dhaba in Bilsi with his friend Puneet when this incident occurred. He immediately complained about this to the dhaba operator and said that he would complain to the police. 

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Bilsi, Prem Pal Singh, said that he has also seen the video but has not received any written complaint yet. The SDM said that the video is being examined, and other food items at other hotels and restaurants will also be tested. PTI

