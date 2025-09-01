HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US-India ties reaching new heights: Embassy

Mon, 01 September 2025
Share:
21:17
image
The India-US partnership continues to reach new heights, the US embassy said in a surprise social media post on Monday, amid the ties between the two countries reeling under possibly the worst phase in two decades over the Trump administration's policies on trade and tariff. 

The post comes on a day there was visible bonhomie among Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in the Chinese city of Tianjin. 

A photo of PM Modi engaging in a warm exchange with Xi and Putin even went viral on social media. 

"The partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights -- a defining relationship of the 21st century. This month, we're spotlighting the people, progress, and possibilities driving us forward," the US embassy here said in the post. 

"From innovation and entrepreneurship to defence and bilateral ties, it's the enduring friendship between our two peoples that fuels this journey. Follow the hashtag and be a part of #USIndiaFWDforOurPeople," it said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Trump renews tariff warning as Modi meets Putin, Xi
Trump renews tariff warning as Modi meets Putin, Xi

He added that India sells to the US, its biggest "client", "massive" amounts of goods, "but we sell them very little - Until now a totally one sided relationship, and it has been for many decades."

LIVE! US-India ties reaching new heights: Embassy
LIVE! US-India ties reaching new heights: Embassy

Su-57 in India? Russia studies local production plan
Su-57 in India? Russia studies local production plan

The Russian agencies concerned are carrying out studies to determine the level of investments they will have to make to manufacture the aircraft in India, defence sources said.

Nita Ambani centre puts India Weekend in New York on hold
Nita Ambani centre puts India Weekend in New York on hold

Amid escalating India-US trade tensions, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre -- the tony cultural event outfit run by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's wife -- has postponed next week's theatrical event in New York, citing "unforeseen...

Ex-VP Dhankhar moves to private farmhouse in Delhi
Ex-VP Dhankhar moves to private farmhouse in Delhi

Former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has moved to a private farmhouse in Delhi after resigning from his post. He will stay there until he is allocated an official residence.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV