US-India ties reaching new heights: Embassy

The post comes on a day there was visible bonhomie among Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in the Chinese city of Tianjin.





A photo of PM Modi engaging in a warm exchange with Xi and Putin even went viral on social media.





"The partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights -- a defining relationship of the 21st century. This month, we're spotlighting the people, progress, and possibilities driving us forward," the US embassy here said in the post.





"From innovation and entrepreneurship to defence and bilateral ties, it's the enduring friendship between our two peoples that fuels this journey. Follow the hashtag and be a part of #USIndiaFWDforOurPeople," it said. -- PTI

