UP grocer gets Rs 141 cr tax notice!

He claimed that he had first been served a notice in 2022, following which he explained to the tax authorities that he had no connection with the companies.





"On July 10 this year, I was shocked to get another notice claiming I had reported sales of Rs 1,41,38,47,126," Sudhir said, alleging that his PAN had been fraudulently used to incorporate multiple firms in Delhi. Khurja Police Station In-charge Pankaj Rai said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.





Officials say PAN (Permanent Account Number) card fraud occurs when someone illegally uses another person's PAN details to open bank accounts, create shell companies, obtain loans, or evade taxes. Victims often discover the fraud only after receiving unexpected tax notices or recovery calls. Experts advise regularly checking credit reports and linking PAN with Aadhaar to minimise risks. -- PTI

A small grocery store owner in Bulandshahr has alleged that his PAN card was misused to set up six companies in Delhi after he received a notice from the Income Tax Department over sales worth more than Rs 141 crore. Sudhir, a resident of Khurja's Nayaganj locality, said he runs a modest grocery shop from his home.