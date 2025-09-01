Two gunmen held for opening fire at man in J-K's Samba

20:14





The accused have been identified as Rohit Dogra and his associate, Satish Kumar, they said.





A written complaint was lodged at Samba Police Station by Amit Padha of Diani village, stating that Rohit Dogra, along with another person, opened fire on him on Saturday night, they said.





Acting on the complaint, a case was registered.





The police arrested the main accused, Rohit, and on his disclosure, one pistol was recovered on Monday, they said.





His associate, Satish Kumar, was also arrested in the case, they added.





The police further recovered one live round from the scene of the crime. Further investigation is underway. -- PTI

