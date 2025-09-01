HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Two gunmen held for opening fire at man in J-K's Samba

Mon, 01 September 2025
Two gunmen have been arrested for allegedly opening fire at a man, who narrowly escaped unhurt, in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, the police said on Monday. 

The accused have been identified as Rohit Dogra and his associate, Satish Kumar, they said. 

A written complaint was lodged at Samba Police Station by Amit Padha of Diani village, stating that Rohit Dogra, along with another person, opened fire on him on Saturday night, they said. 

Acting on the complaint, a case was registered. 

The police arrested the main accused, Rohit, and on his disclosure, one pistol was recovered on Monday, they said. 

His associate, Satish Kumar, was also arrested in the case, they added. 

The police further recovered one live round from the scene of the crime. Further investigation is underway. -- PTI

