Sensex jumps 555 pts on strong GDP data

Mon, 01 September 2025
17:20
Benchmark BSE Sensex on Monday rebounded by nearly 555 points on value buying in IT, auto and consumer durables shares after three straight days of losses and strong macro data. 

The 30-share Sensex jumped 554.84 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at 80,364.49 with 23 of its constituents ending higher and seven lower. The index opened with gains and later surged 597.19 points or 0.74 per cent to hit a high of 80,406.84. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty spurted by 198.20 points or 0.81 per cent to close at 24,625.05. Among Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Trent, Eternal, Asian Paints and Infosys were the major gainers. However, Sun Pharma, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and Titan were among the laggards.

