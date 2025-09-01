Ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid: PM on Afghanistan quake

16:17





He affirmed that India stands ready to provide all possible aid and relief to the affected people. More than 500 people were killed and over 1000 people injured after an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck eastern Afghanistan in the early hours of Monday.





In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the earthquake in Afghanistan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult hour, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid and relief to those affected."

