Rahul warns of 'hydrogen bomb' at 'vote adhikar' yatra

Protestors at the Vote Adhikar Yatra in Patna. Pic: MI Khan





Speaking at the concluding event of his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Patna, Gandhi said Bihar is a revolutionary state and it had given a message to the country.





"We will not let them (BJP) murder the Constitution and that is why we took out a yatra. We got a tremendous response. People came out in large numbers and raised the slogan 'vote chor gaddi chhor'," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said. "I want to tell the BJP people. Have you heard of anything bigger than an atom bomb, it is a hydrogen bomb. BJP people, be ready, a hydrogen bomb is coming. People are soon going to find out the reality of vote chori," Gandhi said.





"In the coming time, I am guaranteeing you that after the hydrogen bomb (comes), Narendra Modi ji will not be able to show his face to the country," the former Congress chief said. He said votes were "stolen" in Maharashtra assembly elections and then with evidence, his party showed how "vote chori" was done in Mahadevapura assembly segment in Karnataka's Bangalore central Lok Sabha Seat.





"I want to tell the youth of Bihar, vote chori means 'chori of rights, chori of democracy, chori of employment'.They will take away your ration card and other rights," he alleged. His remarks came after the INDIA bloc allies held a march marking the culmination of the 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' led by Gandhi and other Mahagathbandhan leaders that covered 1,300-km and passed through 110 assembly constituencies covering 25 of the 38 districts ahead of the upcoming state elections. The 'Gandhi se Ambedkar' march marking the culmination of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' was stopped midway by the police at the Dak Bungalow crossing where they addressed a gathering. Gandhi was joined by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Vikassheel Insan Party chief Mukesh Sahani, CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby, CPI's Annie Raja, TMC MP Yusuf Pathan, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, and other INDIA bloc leaders. The march in Patna started with the INDIA bloc leaders offering floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Maidaan.





The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', launched by Rahul Gandhi from Sasaram on August 17, was aimed at highlighting the alleged assault on people's right to vote through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. PTI

