Rahul Gandhi heads to Patna as 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' to conclude today

Mon, 01 September 2025
Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, left his residence on Monday morning for Patna, where the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' is scheduled to conclude.

The 16-day yatra, taken out by Rahul Gandhi to highlight the alleged case of 'vote chori' (vote theft) by the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the alleged irregularities in the voter list by the Election Commission of India (ECI), will conclude in Patna today, from Patna's Gandhi Maidan to the Bhim Rao Ambedkar Statue in Ambedkar Park.

The rally began on August 18, with Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav riding together in Sasaram.

From there, the rally spanned across 25 districts, to Aurangabad, Gayaji, Siwan and others.

Trinamool Congress leaders Yusuf Pathan and Lalitesh Pati Tripathi are also set to join the Rahul Gandhi-led Voter Adhikar Yatra on its concluding day in Patna.

Pathan said that instructions were given to him by the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee and party leader Abhishek Banerjee to join the Voter Adhikar Yatra.

"We are going to as representatives of Trinamool Congress. CM Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee are sending us. We will participate in the rally with the members of the INDIA Bloc," said TMC leader Yusuf Pathan.

Multiple other INDIA bloc leaders have attended the yatra at various points. 

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin have joined the rally.

Other chief ministers, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, participated in the yatra.  -- ANI

