Punjab floods: Sonu Sood, Diljit Dosanjh and Gippy Grewal join relief ops

NDRF teams conduct rescue operations./ANI Photo





Other prominent names that have joined in relief measures include actor Gippy Grewal, singers Karan Aujla, Ranjit Bawa, Inderjit Nikku and Sunanda Sharma.





Singers Satinder Sartaaj and Jasbir Jassi have already been working towards providing relief material to the flood-hit families.





Punjab is facing massive floods, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.





The flood situation has now worsened because of the heavy rainfall in many areas in Punjab.





It has claimed 29 lives so far and has impacted the lives of more than 2.56 lakh people, officials said on Monday.





Twelve out of 23 districts in the state have been hit by floods from August 1, in what the state government called one of the worst flood disasters in decades, an official bulletin said.





Actor Sanjay Dutt has called the floods in Punjab "truly heartbreaking" and promised support.





"The devastation caused by the floods in Punjab is truly heartbreaking. Sending strength and prayers to everyone impacted. I will support in every way I can. May Babaji bless and protect all in Punjab," Dutt said on Instagram.





Sood said he stands with Punjab and anyone who has been affected by this flood disaster is not alone.





"Together with all of you, we will get everyone back on their feet," he wrote on his Facebook. -- PTI

