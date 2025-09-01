NMACC India Weekend in New York cancelled

17:52

Pic courtesy: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre





A release by Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) stated: "It is with deep regret that we share that the NMACC India Weekend in New York, scheduled to open on September 12, 2025, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances."





It went on to say: "Over the past many months, we have poured our hearts into this celebration -- working with some of India's most extraordinary talents to bring a slice of our country's rich culture and creativity to New York. Every detail was crafted with love, and many of you have been part of this journey with us. We were eagerly looking forward to experiencing the magic together, which makes this decision all the more difficult."





The release added that the guests who have purchased tickets for the event will receive a full refund.

