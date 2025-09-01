HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

NMACC India Weekend in New York cancelled

Mon, 01 September 2025
Share:
17:52
Pic courtesy: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre
Pic courtesy: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on Monday announced that the NMACC India Weekend in New York, slated to open next week, has been cancelled. 

A release by Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) stated: "It is with deep regret that we share that the NMACC India Weekend in New York, scheduled to open on September 12, 2025, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances." 

It went on to say: "Over the past many months, we have poured our hearts into this celebration -- working with some of India's most extraordinary talents to bring a slice of our country's rich culture and creativity to New York. Every detail was crafted with love, and many of you have been part of this journey with us. We were eagerly looking forward to experiencing the magic together, which makes this decision all the more difficult." 

The release added that the guests who have purchased tickets for the event will receive a full refund.

TOP STORIES

HC asks Jarange, supporters to vacate city streets
HC asks Jarange, supporters to vacate city streets

The Bombay high court on Monday said the entire city has been brought to a standstill due to the ongoing Maratha quota agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange, and the protest has not been peaceful and violated all conditions.

LIVE! Govt will implement HC order on Maratha stir: Fadnavis
LIVE! Govt will implement HC order on Maratha stir: Fadnavis

Was Dravid 'kicked out' by Rajasthan Royals?
Was Dravid 'kicked out' by Rajasthan Royals?

Rahul Dravid's sudden exit from Rajasthan Royals has raised eyebrows across the cricketing world..

Rahul warns BJP: 'Hydrogen bomb' on 'vote chori' coming
Rahul warns BJP: 'Hydrogen bomb' on 'vote chori' coming

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said his party will soon come out with a 'hydrogen bomb' of revelations about 'vote chori' and after that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to show his face to the country.

Will Barkya In Beed Get Maratha Quotas?
Will Barkya In Beed Get Maratha Quotas?

'Life in India is better only for those who have reservations.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV