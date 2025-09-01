HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nitish Katara murder: SC extends interim bail of convict Vikas Yadav

Mon, 01 September 2025
11:28
The Supreme Court on Monday extended by a week the interim bail of convict Vikas Yadav, undergoing a 25-year jail term in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case. 

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh was hearing a plea filed by Yadav against an August 22 order of the Delhi High Court which refused to extend his interim bail granted by the top court on July 29. As the hearing commenced, Justice N Kotiswar Singh recused from hearing the matter. Justice Sundresh informed the lawyers appearing for the parties that the matter will be heard a different bench after getting orders from Chief Justice B R Gavai. 

When Justice Singh recused, the lawyer appearing for Yadav sought extension of the interim bail, saying that his client's marriage was scheduled. The submission was opposed by the counsel appearing for Neelam Katara, mother of Nitish Katara, saying that he has already married in July. The bench, however, extended his interim bail by one week. -- PTI

