Mumbai sees 17K Ganesh idol immersions on Day 5

Mon, 01 September 2025
More than 17,000 idols of Lord Ganesh were immersed in the sea, artificial ponds, and other water bodies on the fifth day of the festival in Mumbai on Sunday, civic officials said. 

No untoward incident has been reported, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said. 

Of the 17,106 idols, 16,816 were domestic Ganpati idols, around 275 of Ganesh pandals, besides 15 idols of goddess Hartalika. 

During the 10-day festival, a large number of devotees immerse idols after one-and-a-half days and on the fifth and seventh days. 

The festival began on Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27) and will end on Anant Chaturdashi (September 6). 

Earlier on Friday, a total of 60,177 idols of one-and-a-half-day Ganpati were immersed in various water bodies and artificial ponds. 

Among them, 29,683 idols were made of Plaster of Paris (PoP), and 30,494 were made of eco-friendly clay. Idols between one to six feet in height were immersed in artificial lakes, and none of the idols over six feet tall were immersed in natural water bodies. 

The civic body has set up around 290 artificial lakes for immersion, in addition to around 70 natural water bodies such as chowpatties, lakes, and seashores. 

As part of its efforts to protect the environment, the civic body has urged citizens to immerse eco-friendly Ganpati idols in drums or buckets. 

PoP idols that are less than six feet in height must be immersed in artificial ponds. -- PTI 

