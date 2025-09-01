HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi returns after Japan China trips, calls SCO summit 'productive'

Mon, 01 September 2025
20:44
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi on Monday evening, concluding his four-day visit to Japan and China, which spanned from August 29 to September 1.

In China, Modi attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on August 31 to September 1 and held bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Describing the visit as "productive" in a post on X, Modi said he emphasised India's position on key global issues during his engagements.

"Concluding a productive visit to China, where I attended the SCO Summit and interacted with various world leaders. Also emphasised India's stand on key global issues. Thankful to President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government and people for the successful organisation of this Summit," he wrote.

At his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the PM affirmed that cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. -- ANI

