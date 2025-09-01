HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi, Putin hold bilateral talks

Mon, 01 September 2025
Share:
12:09
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of a sudden downturn in India-US relations over New Delhi's procurement of Russian crude oil. Both Modi and Putin are in Tianjin to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). 

The talks between the two leaders came months before the Russian leader travels to India for summit talks with the prime minister. It is expected that the conflict in Ukraine and key issues relating to India-Russia ties will figure in the talks. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India, Russia have always stood shoulder to shoulder: PM
LIVE! India, Russia have always stood shoulder to shoulder: PM

Modi slams 'support to terrorism' in Pak PM's presence
Modi slams 'support to terrorism' in Pak PM's presence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday presented India's strong stance against terrorism, calling out the 'some countries' for their open support of terrorism and reaffirming that such 'double standards' are not acceptable.

Modi, Putin travel in same car for bilateral meet
Modi, Putin travel in same car for bilateral meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday travelled in the same car to the venue of their bilateral meeting in Tianjin, China, after the Shanghai Cooperation Meeting (SCO) Summit.

'China Is Discovering That Hostility With India Is...'
'China Is Discovering That Hostility With India Is...'

'If they can be duplicitous, we can be equally duplicitous.''If they offer friendship, we reciprocate.''If they choose hostility, we respond with equal hostility.'

'New Delhi Can Hobnob With Beijing, But...'
'New Delhi Can Hobnob With Beijing, But...'

'...it should not delude itself into thinking that India's security or its great-power ambitions will be advanced by those partnerships.'<br />'Instead, what India should focus on is on riding out the next three-and-a-half years of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV