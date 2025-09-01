HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Marathas must not be included in OBC quota: Bhujbal

Mon, 01 September 2025
20:19
Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal
Maharashtra Minister and senior OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday said Marathas should not be accommodated in the quota for the Other Backward Classes, citing that only 17 percent reservation is available for 374 communities in the state. 

Talking to reporters after a meeting of OBC leaders, Bhujbal warned that lakhs from the OBC community will stage protests if the reservation meant for them is slashed. 

Activist Manoj Jarange has been on a hunger strike since August 29 at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai seeking Kunbi status for Marathas, which would allow them to avail quota benefits as the Kunbis are part of the Other Backward Classes (OBC). 

"The court has already termed the demand to categorise Marathas and Kunbis as one community as foolish. Out of the 27 percent reservation meant for OBCs, 6 percent is for the nomadic tribes, 2 percent for the Gowari community and other small portions are earmarked for different groups. Only 17 percent is left, and this too is shared among 374 communities," Bhujbal said. 

"Marathas should not be included in OBCs, I request with folded hands," he said. -- PTI

