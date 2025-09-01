Marathas must not be included in OBC quota: Bhujbal

20:19

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal





Talking to reporters after a meeting of OBC leaders, Bhujbal warned that lakhs from the OBC community will stage protests if the reservation meant for them is slashed.





Activist Manoj Jarange has been on a hunger strike since August 29 at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai seeking Kunbi status for Marathas, which would allow them to avail quota benefits as the Kunbis are part of the Other Backward Classes (OBC).





"The court has already termed the demand to categorise Marathas and Kunbis as one community as foolish. Out of the 27 percent reservation meant for OBCs, 6 percent is for the nomadic tribes, 2 percent for the Gowari community and other small portions are earmarked for different groups. Only 17 percent is left, and this too is shared among 374 communities," Bhujbal said.





"Marathas should not be included in OBCs, I request with folded hands," he said. -- PTI

