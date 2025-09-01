HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man accused of raping 4-year-old girl arrested after encounter in UP

Mon, 01 September 2025
23:58
File image
A 24-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl was arrested on Monday after an encounter in which he sustained a leg injury, officials said. 

Circle officer (Chail) Abhishek Singh said the girl's father lodged a complaint on Sunday evening alleging that Mahesh Kumar Raidas of a village under Sarai Akil police station limits took his daughter to his house and committed the crime. 

A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. 

Acting on a tip-off about Raidas's presence near Bakoha crossing, police cordoned off the area. 

When surrounded, the accused allegedly opened fire on police, prompting retaliatory firing in which he was injured and arrested. 

A country-made .315 bore pistol and one cartridge were recovered from him. -- PTI

