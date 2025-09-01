HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kumar Vishwas' wife Manju Sharma resigns as member of RPSC

Mon, 01 September 2025
Share:
20:38
Former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas
Former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas
Rajasthan Public Service Commission member Manju Sharma on Monday resigned from her post following the high court's censure of its chairperson and members in connection with the SI Recruitment-2021 paper leak case. 

Sharma is the wife of poet and former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas and was appointed to the Commission in October 2020 during the Congress government's tenure. 

She was to continue till October 2026. 

In her resignation letter to the governor, Sharma said she had always worked with transparency and integrity in her professional and personal life. 

She said that although no inquiry was pending against her in any police station or investigative agency, and she was never named as an accused, the controversy over the recruitment process had affected her personal reputation and the Commission's dignity. 

Sources in the RPSC said that Manju Sharma has sent an email to the RPSC also regarding her resignation. 

However, she could not be contacted for comments. In its recent order in the Rajasthan Police Sub Inspector Recruitment-2021 paper leak case, the Rajasthan High Court observed that members' participation suggests systemic corruption within the RPSC, compromising the recruitment process's credibility at both interview and written examination stages. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Trump renews tariff warning as Modi meets Putin, Xi
Trump renews tariff warning as Modi meets Putin, Xi

He added that India sells to the US, its biggest "client", "massive" amounts of goods, "but we sell them very little - Until now a totally one sided relationship, and it has been for many decades."

LIVE! Marathas must not be included in OBC quota: Bhujbal
LIVE! Marathas must not be included in OBC quota: Bhujbal

Su-57 in India? Russia studies local production plan
Su-57 in India? Russia studies local production plan

The Russian agencies concerned are carrying out studies to determine the level of investments they will have to make to manufacture the aircraft in India, defence sources said.

Nita Ambani centre puts India Weekend in New York on hold
Nita Ambani centre puts India Weekend in New York on hold

Amid escalating India-US trade tensions, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre -- the tony cultural event outfit run by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's wife -- has postponed next week's theatrical event in New York, citing "unforeseen...

Ex-VP Dhankhar moves to private farmhouse in Delhi
Ex-VP Dhankhar moves to private farmhouse in Delhi

Former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has moved to a private farmhouse in Delhi after resigning from his post. He will stay there until he is allocated an official residence.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV